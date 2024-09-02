Sports

Eubank Jr targets Benn & Alvarez in next 12 months

Eubank Jr Has Won 33 Fights And Lost Three Since Making His Debut In 2011.png Eubank Jr has won 33 fights and lost three since making his debut in 2011

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Chris Eubank Jr is aiming for a bout against the renowned Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May and anticipates a confrontation with fellow British boxer Conor Benn "within the next 12 months."

The 34-year-old is scheduled to face Poland's Kamil Szeremeta on October 12 in Saudi Arabia. Eubank Jr has not competed since September, when he successfully avenged a previous stoppage loss to Liam Smith.

"I am eager to re-enter the ring and pursue these significant fights over the coming year," Eubank Jr stated during an interview on the BBC Radio 5 Live Boxing podcast.

