Euro 2024: Kobbie Mainoo can knit whole England team together – Paul Scholes

Former England midfielder Paul Scholes has expressed his support for Kobbie Mainoo as the key player to turn around England's fortunes at Euro 2024.

Despite criticism of their lackluster performances, England has secured four points from their first two matches.



Scholes believes that Mainoo, along with Declan Rice, is England's best midfielder and should be given a chance in the team.

He believes Mainoo's presence in the midfield will bring much-needed quality and help unite the team.



However, Mainoo is yet to start a game for England at the Euros.