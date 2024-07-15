Euro 2024: Rodri named Player of the Tournament

Rodri was named Player of the Tournament after a stunner performance

Source: Apexnewshub

Rodri, the Spain midfielder, was awarded the Player of the Tournament title at the 2024 European Championship.

He played in six out of seven matches for La Roja, who defeated England in the final to claim victory on Sunday, July 14th.



Rodri scored a goal in their 4-1 triumph over Georgia in the round of 16 and started in all six games he participated in.

Unfortunately, the 28-year-old had to be substituted at halftime during the final match due to an injury he sustained towards the end of the first half.



