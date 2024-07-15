Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Euro 2024: Yamal breaks Pele’s international final record

Lamine Yamal Lamine Yamal

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lamine Yamal, the Spain forward, made history by becoming the youngest player to ever participate in a FIFA World Cup or UEFA European Championship final during the match against England on Sunday.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live