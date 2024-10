Inaki Williams scored the opening goal for Athletic Club on Thursday night, leading the team to a 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

The Black Stars forward was in the starting lineup for the Spanish club in their second match of this season's Europa League group stage.



Operating effectively from the wings, Williams showcased an impressive performance that helped secure all three points for the La Liga side.

After a scoreless first half, he found the net in the 72nd minute, thanks to an assist from his younger brother, Nico Williams.