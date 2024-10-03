European ban risk rises for La Liga clubs as FIFA and UEFA dish out ultimatum

Gianni Infantino (R) and Carlo Ancelotti

Source: Football-espana

In recent months, FIFA and UEFA have been keeping a close eye on developments within the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Following the suspension of former president Pedro Rocha during the summer, the Spanish Government has been involved in efforts to resolve the situation.



Rocha was suspended in July, yet three months later, a new president has yet to be named.

This delay has caused dissatisfaction among FIFA and UEFA, with Garcia Silvero, FIFA's legal director, stating that “action will be taken” if a successor is not appointed by the end of 2024, according to Diario AS.



