Armando Broja

Source: BBC

Armando Broja, a 22-year-old Albania striker, is in talks with Everton for a potential £30m transfer from Chelsea.

Wolves have reached an agreement to sign Rodrigo Gomes, a 20-year-old Portuguese wide player, from Braga.

Arsenal has been informed that they would need to pay £50m to secure the services of Douglas Luiz, a 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder from Aston Villa.



