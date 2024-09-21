Everton earn first point of season in draw at Leicester

Iliman Ndiaye scored his first goal since joining Everton in the summer

Source: BBC

Stephy Mavididi's equalizer in the second half secured a Premier League draw for Leicester City against Everton amid challenging weather at the King Power Stadium, with both teams still in search of their first wins of the season.

The match began under clear skies but quickly transitioned to a thunderstorm, allowing Everton to earn their first point of the season, offering a glimmer of hope in a rocky start.

"It was strange," remarked Everton manager Sean Dyche regarding the weather. "During the warm-up, it was so hot that goalkeeper coach Billy Mercer advised me to apply factor 50 sunscreen, which I did. Clearly, it was unnecessary. I've never faced such poor conditions before."



Read full article