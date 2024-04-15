Everton lodge appeal against second points deduction

Everton is currently 16th on the Premier League table

Source: BBC

Everton have lodged a formal appeal against their second points deduction for breaching the Premier League's financial rules, BBC Radio Merseyside understands.

The Toffees had a 10-point deduction reduced to six on appeal in February for the three-year period to 2021-22.



The latest appeal process must be concluded by 24 May, five days after the final Premier League game.



Sean Dyche's side sit 16th in the table, two points above the drop zone.

The Blues travel to face Chelsea in the league on Monday (kick-off 20:00 BST) aiming to distance themselves from the relegation zone.



Profit and sustainability rules (PSR) permit clubs to lose £105m over three years and an independent commission found Everton breached that by £16.6m for the three-year period to 2022-23.



The Merseyside club could yet face a further points deduction in relation to interest costs associated with the building of the club's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, though that issue is unlikely to be resolved before the end of the season.