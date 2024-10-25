Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Everton show interest in Real Madrid coach as possible managerial option

Screenshot 20241025 101316.png Carlo Ancelotti’s future as Real Madrid head coach is uncertain

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Carlo Ancelotti's tenure as head coach of Real Madrid has been a topic of considerable speculation over the past year and a half.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live