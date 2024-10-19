Everton win at Ipswich to extend unbeaten run

Michael Keane was also on target when Everton last won a Premier League away game

Source: BBC

Everton maintained their unbeaten streak in the Premier League, achieving a 2-0 win over the struggling Ipswich at Portman Road.

Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring for the Toffees, taking advantage of a defensive error from Ipswich to net his third goal of the season from close range.

Further defensive lapses from Ipswich enabled Dwight McNeil to assist Michael Keane, who scored with a powerful left-footed shot from a narrow angle, extending Everton's lead before the break.



