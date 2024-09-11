Ex- Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu joins Saudi first division side Al-Ain SFC

Kwame Bonsu

Source: Kickgh

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu has signed with Al-Ain Saudi FC, a team in the Saudi Arabian first division, for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.

The 29-year-old has agreed to a one-year contract after departing from Naft Al-Basra in Iraq, where he played 22 matches last season and scored once.

Bonsu initially moved to Europe in 2013, enjoying a successful four-year period with three clubs in Sweden before returning to Ghana to continue his career with Asante Kotoko.



