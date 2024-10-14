Ex-Barcelona defender flames Xavi Hernandez – “I don’t think he was honest with me”

Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest, the former right-back for Barcelona, experienced a challenging tenure at the club, culminating in a permanent move to PSV Eindhoven this summer after multiple loan spells at the Dutch club and AC Milan. He has attributed his struggles at Barcelona to former manager Xavi Hernandez.

Dest transferred to Barcelona from Ajax for €21 million in 2020, one of the few acquisitions during Ronald Koeman's initial summer in charge, supported by the Dutch national coach.

Although he began his time at the club positively, he eventually found himself sidelined, and it became evident under Xavi's management that he was no longer in the team's plans.



