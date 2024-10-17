Ex-Ghana assistant coach Didi Dramani advocates for more time for Otto Addo despite struggles

Ex-Ghana assistant coach Didi Dramani has expressed his support for Otto Addo, advocating for the current Black Stars coach to be given more time to build the team, despite recent struggles in the AFCON qualifiers.

Dramani believes that stability is essential for the team’s development and that rushing to make decisions could hinder progress.



He emphasized the importance of continuity in coaching and urged the Ghana Football Association to provide Addo with the necessary support to implement his strategies.

Dramani's call comes amid growing pressure on Otto Addo following disappointing performances.