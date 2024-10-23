Sports

Ex-Ghana midfielder Kenneth Sarpong wants Andre Ayew back in the Black Stars

Dede Ayew Ddt Andre Dede Ayew

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana international Kenneth Sarpong has urged for Andre Ayew's reinstatement in the Black Stars following the team's recent difficulties. Ayew, who has recently joined French Ligue 1 club Le Havre, has been left out of the national squad for three consecutive matches under coach Otto Addo.

