Ex-Ghana midfielder Kenneth Sarpong wants Andre Ayew back in the Black Stars

Former Ghana international Kenneth Sarpong has urged for Andre Ayew's reinstatement in the Black Stars following the team's recent difficulties. Ayew, who has recently joined French Ligue 1 club Le Havre, has been left out of the national squad for three consecutive matches under coach Otto Addo.

He was omitted from the lineup for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June and subsequently missed two AFCON qualifiers.



Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, managed only a single point in their recent double-header against Sudan, resulting in a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium and a 2-0 loss in Libya.



These outcomes put the Black Stars at risk of missing out on CAF's premier tournament for the first time since 2004.

In an interview with Kessben FM, Sarpong emphasized the importance of having the seasoned forward back in the squad, stating that Ayew's presence would provide additional motivation and support to the team during challenging times.



He expressed concern over the treatment Ayew has received, asserting that a dedicated player like him deserves better.



With his recent move to Le Havre and active participation, Ayew is eager to return to the Black Stars as they prepare for their upcoming matches against Niger and Angola in November for the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.