Ex-Ghana star Abdul Razak questions hunger Of Black Stars players

Abdul Razak

Source: Kickgh

A former Black Stars player has raised concerns about the motivation and dedication of the current squad, particularly following their recent performances in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Ghana struggled in their last two matches against Angola and Niger.

They managed only a 1-1 draw with Niger at the Stade Municipal de Berkane in Morocco, jeopardizing their chances of qualification.

Prior to that, Ghana faced a 1-0 loss to the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium last week.



