Ex-Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong urges club to eschew complacency to finish the season at a respectable position

Thu, 30 May 2024 Source: Footballghana

Former Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has emphasized the importance of not becoming complacent after defeating Hearts of Oak in order to secure a respectable position at the end of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors secured a 2-0 victory over their rivals, with Steven Desse Mukwala scoring two impressive goals.

This win has elevated Kotoko to 9th place in the league standings, positioning them further away from the relegation zone.

Frimpong is urging his former team to maintain focus and avoid complacency in their remaining matches to achieve a successful season finish.

