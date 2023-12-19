Ex-Kotoko goalie Kwame Baah trains with Hearts of Oak ahead of possible transfer

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Kwame Baah

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Kwame Baah, is on the verge of signing for Hearts of Oak.

The goalkeeper on Monday, December 18, trained with Hearts of Oak ahead of his move to join the Phobians.



Sources have reported that Kwame Baah will sign a permanent deal to become a new player of Hearts of Oak before the end of this week.



If he is signed in time, he will be part of the Hearts of Oak squad that takes on Great Olympics in the next match of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Ghanaian giants have been looking for a new goalkeeper for a while following unimpressive showings from Richmond Ayi characterised by blunders.



Fans are also unhappy with the shape of goalkeeper Richard Attah who has been accused of putting on too much weight.



To solve what has been described as a goalkeeping crisis, Hearts of Oak are pushing to complete the signing of Kwame Baah as soon as possible.