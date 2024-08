Craig Shakespeare had a spell as Leicester City manager in 2017

Source: BBC

Former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has died at the age of 60, his family has announced.

Shakespeare was undergoing treatment for cancer back in October 2023.

As well as managing Leicester, he also worked for West Brom, Hull, Everton, Watford, Aston Villa and Norwich and had a spell as England assistant boss in 2016.



