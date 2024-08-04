Sports

Ex-Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce pulls out of 100m

Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce Has Won 13 Global Titles Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has won 13 global titles

Sun, 4 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the sprint icon, decided to withdraw from the Olympic 100m competition due to injury before her semi-final at Paris 2024 on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Jamaican, a five-time world and two-time Olympic 100m champion, is participating in her final Games before retirement.

Fraser-Pryce, who has amassed 24 global medals, advanced from her heat on Saturday but opted not to compete in the semi-final.

She is a member of Jamaica’s women's 4x100m team, which secured gold in Tokyo three years ago. Fraser-Pryce expressed on Sunday that it was challenging for her to articulate the extent of her disappointment.

