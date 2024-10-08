Ex-West Ham scout warns of Mohammed Kudus' transfer complications

Mohammed Kudus

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has been making waves at West Ham, attracting attention from several elite Premier League teams such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

However, former West Ham scout Mick Brown cautions that Kudus' substantial £85million release clause may discourage interested clubs.

Brown noted to Football Insider that while many teams are keen on acquiring Kudus, only a select few can realistically meet that financial demand, underscoring the challenges of a potential transfer for the skilled Ghanaian player.



