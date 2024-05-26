Ex-West Ham striker hails Mohammed Kudus’ overhead kick against Man City as “goal of every season”

Mohammed Kudus

Frank McAvennie has commended Mohammed Kudus' goal against Manchester City as an exceptional strike.

The match against the Premier League champions ended in a 3-1 defeat for West Ham, marking David Moyes' final game as manager.



Despite the loss, Kudus' overhead kick showcased his talent and skill.

McAvennie described it as the goal of the season, highlighting the quality and technique displayed by the young player.



Kudus' goal was his 14th of the season for West Ham, with a total of 20 direct goal contributions in his debut season in English football.



Read full article