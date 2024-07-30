Ex-defender Edward Agyemang Duah claims Accra Hearts of Oak still owes players FIFA compensation money

The compensation was for not participating in the FIFA Club World Cup

Source: Football Ghana

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender Edward Agyemang Duah, known as Rambo, has disclosed that the club owes him and his former teammates compensation money received from FIFA.

The compensation was for not participating in the FIFA Club World Cup.



Duah mentioned that the players were initially given $3,000 each but were promised more.

He and other ex-players, including Amankwah Mireku and Osei Kuffour, have raised the issue repeatedly, highlighting that they still haven't received the full amount owed.



Duah shared these details on the Ernest Brew Smith Show on YouTube.



Read full article