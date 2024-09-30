Ex-skipper Stephen Appiah reveals how Black Stars can regain glory days

Stephen Appiah

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, has offered important perspectives on how the team can reclaim its former success.

The four-time African champions have encountered difficulties in recent significant competitions.



Following their remarkable quarterfinal achievement in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and their runner-up finish in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Black Stars have faced challenges.

They were knocked out in the group stages of the World Cups in Brazil (2014) and Qatar (2022), and similarly, they did not progress past the group stage in the 2021 and 2023 AFCON tournaments held in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, respectively.



