Vinicius Jr has been involved in 35 goals in his last 35 starts in the Champions League

Source: BBC

Shortly after Real Madrid supporters chanted for Vinicius Jr to secure the Ballon d'Or, the Brazilian forward expressed his desire to "remain at the club indefinitely."

Vinicius Jr delivered an outstanding performance, netting a remarkable hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, leading his team to a comeback victory of 5-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu after trailing 2-0.

His timing for this impressive feat could not have been more opportune, as the Ballon d'Or, often considered the pinnacle of individual accolades in football, is set to be awarded on Monday, 28 October.



