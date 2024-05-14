FA Cup: Maxwell Konadu hails players' effort in victory over Legon Cities

Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman's head coach, Maxwell Konadu, commended his team's commitment following their 2-1 triumph over Legon Cities in the FA Cup semifinals.

The match took place at the WAFA Park on Saturday and witnessed an impressive display from Nsoatreman.



Apetorgbor Foster and Eric Osei Bonsu scored in the 35th and 38th minutes respectively.



Although William Kwaku Adjei managed to pull one back for Legon Cities in the 60th minute, Nsoatreman held on to secure their place in the finals.



Konadu expressed his joy and emphasized the hard work put in by his players when reflecting on the victory.

"We are extremely thrilled with the result as it has propelled us into the final. I must first congratulate my players for giving their all," he stated.



"I am very pleased. Finals are always special, but in my opinion, the qualifiers and semifinals are the most challenging. We acknowledge the efforts of Legon Cities as they played well," he added.



While celebrating their success in the FA Cup, Nsoatreman is now preparing for their upcoming league fixture against Bibiani Gold Stars, redirecting their focus to the ongoing season.