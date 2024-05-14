FA Cup: The rain played a little part in our defeat to Nsoatreman - Legon Cities head

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nsoatreman in the FA Cup semifinals, with adverse weather conditions playing a role in their loss.

The match took place at the WAFA Park on Saturday, where Apetorgbor Foster and Eric Osei Bonsu scored early goals for Nsoatreman in the 35th and 38th minutes respectively. Although William Kwaku Adjei managed to score one goal for Legon Cities in the 60th minute, it was not enough to secure a victory.



Coach Fabin expressed his disappointment and acknowledged the significance of the loss. He stated, "I feel sad that we lost today. In a game, there are three outcomes - lose, draw, and win. We will move on and prepare for another game.



Every team enters a game with the intention to win, but we conceded cheap goals and couldn't recover."

Furthermore, Coach Fabin mentioned that the adverse weather conditions, particularly the rain, had a slight impact on their performance. He explained, "The rain did disturb us to some extent. It played a part in the first goal, as I initially thought the goalkeeper had saved it, but it slipped through. However, it didn't have a significant impact."



Despite this setback, Legon Cities will now shift their focus to their upcoming home league game against Accra Great Olympics.