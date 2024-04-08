FC Samartex regains top spot with hard-fought victory over Medeama

The Timber giants displayed their strength and determination in a thrilling match

Football Club Samartex has reclaimed its position at the top of the table after a challenging win against Medeama Sporting Club, regaining their two-point lead over Nations FC.

The Timber giants displayed their strength and determination in a thrilling match that saw goalkeeper Kofi Baah return to bolster the team's defense after recovering from malaria.



Additionally, the return of Baba Hamadu to lead the attack provided a crucial boost for the home side.



Medeama, led by coach Nebojsa Kapor, made strategic changes for the match, with key players like Kelvin Nkrumah and Diawise Taylor starting on the bench. Despite injuries to players like Jean Vital and Derrick Fordjour, midfielder Manuel Mantey and captain Baba Musah Abdulai managed to recover in time to feature in the match-day squad.



The victory against Medeama has put Samartex back at the summit of the table with 45 points, maintaining their two-point lead over Nations FC. Samartex's return to the top spot comes after Nations FC briefly took the lead with a 1-0 win over Great Olympics.

Samartex's win over Medeama showcased their determination and resilience as they aim to secure the top spot in the league.



Samartex will now look to maintain their momentum and secure victories in their upcoming matches to solidify their position at the top of the table.