FC Samartex report bus incident at Obuasi Stadium to GFA

FC Samartex 1996's management has filed a formal complaint with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) regarding an incident that occurred at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium after their match against Asante Kotoko on matchday 7.

As the team bus was departing the stadium following a close 1-0 loss to the Porcupine Warriors, it was reportedly attacked by a group of fans who threw stones.



The management of FC Samartex has voiced their concerns about the situation and assured their supporters that they are taking the necessary steps to resolve the issue.

In turn, the GFA has confirmed that they have received the complaint and have committed to taking suitable measures, pending the outcome of an investigation by their Prosecutor.