FC Samartex report bus incident at Obuasi Stadium to GFA

Screenshot 20241025 150300.png The Timber Giants’ team bus was reportedly stoned by a group of supporters

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Samartex 1996's management has filed a formal complaint with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) regarding an incident that occurred at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium after their match against Asante Kotoko on matchday 7.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live