FC Samartex stun Nsoatreman FC to clinch Champion of Champions trophy

Samartex Stun Nsoatreman FC To Clinch Champion Of Champions Trophy.png FC Samartex

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: Footballghana

The reigning champions of the Ghana Premier League, FC Samartex, have claimed the title of Champion of Champions following their victory over Nsoatreman FC.

The reigning champions of the Ghana Premier League, FC Samartex, have claimed the title of Champion of Champions following their victory over Nsoatreman FC. A remarkable header by Emmanuel Mamah in the 70th minute proved decisive, enabling the Timber Giants to secure the trophy in Tarkwa on Saturday evening.



Source: Footballghana