FC Samartex stun Nsoatreman FC to clinch Champion of Champions trophy

FC Samartex

Source: Footballghana

The reigning champions of the Ghana Premier League, FC Samartex, have claimed the title of Champion of Champions following their victory over Nsoatreman FC. A remarkable header by Emmanuel Mamah in the 70th minute proved decisive, enabling the Timber Giants to secure the trophy in Tarkwa on Saturday evening.





