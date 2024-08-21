Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

FC Samartex to face Nsoatreman FC in Champion of Champions clash on August 31

Samartex 33223 Samartex FC

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The reigning champions of the Ghana Premier League, FC Samartex 1996, are poised to compete against the 2024 FA Cup victors, Nsoatreman FC, in the eagerly awaited Champion of Champions match scheduled for August 31, 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live