FC Samartex to face Nsoatreman FC in Champion of Champions clash on August 31

The reigning champions of the Ghana Premier League, FC Samartex 1996, are poised to compete against the 2024 FA Cup victors, Nsoatreman FC, in the eagerly awaited Champion of Champions match scheduled for August 31, 2024.

This traditional season opener will commence at 6 pm at TNA Park in Tarkwa.



FC Samartex 1996 exceeded expectations in the previous season, culminating in a remarkable performance that earned them the title of champions in the Ghana Premier League.



Conversely, Nsoatreman FC etched their name in history by overcoming Bofoakwa Tano in the MTN FA Cup final, demonstrating their resilience and determination on the national stage.



Both teams are currently representing Ghana in international competitions, with FC Samartex participating in the CAF Champions League and Nsoatreman FC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

This Champion of Champions match serves as an exhilarating prelude to the forthcoming season, providing insight into the readiness and form of these two distinguished teams as they prepare for their international endeavors.



TNA Park is anticipated to be filled with passionate supporters eager to witness what promises to be an exciting clash between two of Ghana's premier football clubs.



This match will not only inaugurate the 2024/25 season but also establish the tone for what could be an exhilarating year of football.