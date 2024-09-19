Sports

FIA boss used 'stereotypical' language - Hamilton

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem (right, With Lewis Hamilton) Pictured At The 2022 Azerbaijan.png FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem (right, with Lewis Hamilton) pictured at the 2022 Azerbaijan

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Lewis Hamilton has criticized FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for employing "stereotypical" language that carries a "racial element" in his efforts to curb the airing of profanity during Formula 1 events.

Ben Sulayem, who leads the governing body of motorsport, remarked that F1 needs to "distinguish between our sport - motorsport - and rap music."

In response, Hamilton stated, "Referring to 'rappers' is quite stereotypical. When you consider it, the majority of rappers are black."

