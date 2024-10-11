FIA wrong to make big story out of swearing - Steiner

Max Verstappen restricted his answers in official Singapore Grand Prix news conferences

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has criticized the FIA for overreacting to the swearing incident involving Max Verstappen.

The three-time world champion received a community service penalty from Formula 1's governing body following his use of profanity during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Steiner, known for his colorful language on the Netflix series Drive to Survive, remarked, "Max did not direct his swearing at anyone; he simply expressed his frustration about his car."



