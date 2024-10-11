FIA wrong to make big story out of swearing - Steiner

Menu ›
Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: BBC
Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has criticized the FIA for overreacting to the swearing incident involving Max Verstappen.
The three-time world champion received a community service penalty from Formula 1's governing body following his use of profanity during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Steiner, known for his colorful language on the Netflix series Drive to Survive, remarked, "Max did not direct his swearing at anyone; he simply expressed his frustration about his car."
