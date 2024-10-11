Sports

FIA wrong to make big story out of swearing - Steiner

Screenshot 20241011 073615.png Max Verstappen restricted his answers in official Singapore Grand Prix news conferences

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has criticized the FIA for overreacting to the swearing incident involving Max Verstappen.

The three-time world champion received a community service penalty from Formula 1's governing body following his use of profanity during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Steiner, known for his colorful language on the Netflix series Drive to Survive, remarked, "Max did not direct his swearing at anyone; he simply expressed his frustration about his car."

