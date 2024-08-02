Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets Kurt Okraku in historic meeting in Paris

Gianni Infantino And Kurt Okraku 211 Gianni Infantino and Kurt Okraku

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku recently met at the FIFA Offices in Paris, France, marking a significant development for Ghana Football.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live