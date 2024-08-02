FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets Kurt Okraku in historic meeting in Paris

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku recently met at the FIFA Offices in Paris, France, marking a significant development for Ghana Football.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku recently met at the FIFA Offices in Paris, France, marking a significant development for Ghana Football. The meeting, initiated by the FIFA President, focused on the advancement of the sport in Ghana and across the African continent.