FIFA announces leadership changes and staff promotions

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström expressed confidence in the new team

Source: 3 Sports

FIFA has made significant leadership changes, emphasizing talent development and growth.

Kevin Lamour will become Chief Operating Officer on November 1, bringing nearly 20 years of experience, including a previous role as UEFA's Deputy General Secretary.



Kenny Jean-Marie, the outgoing Chief Member Associations Officer, will leave at the end of October for new ventures, having greatly impacted FIFA's Member Associations Division.

Elkhan Mammadov and Gelson Fernandes have been promoted to Chief and Deputy Chief Member Associations Officers, respectively, effective November 1.



FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström expressed confidence in the new team, highlighting their potential to enhance global football development.



Read full article