FIFA bans Young Africans over Ghanaian striker Hafiz Konkoni compensation dispute

Hafiz Konkoni, a Ghanaian striker, successfully filed a complaint with FIFA after Tanzanian club Young Africans prematurely terminated his contract without paying the agreed compensation.

Konkoni signed a two-year deal with the club in 2023 but was released after one year, with the club failing to settle his signing-on fees.



Further worsening the situation, Young Africans removed Konkoni's name from the Tanzania Football Federation system without consent.

FIFA ruled in Konkoni's favor on October 17, 2024, imposing a player registration ban on Young Africans until they compensate him.