FIFA bans Young Africans over Ghanaian striker Hafiz Konkoni compensation dispute

Hafiz Konkoni123.jpeg Hafiz Konkoni

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hafiz Konkoni, a Ghanaian striker, successfully filed a complaint with FIFA after Tanzanian club Young Africans prematurely terminated his contract without paying the agreed compensation.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live