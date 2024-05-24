Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Sports
0

FIFA sanctions Equatorial Guinea for fielding ineligible Emilio Ensue in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Emilio Nsue Lopez Emilio Nsue López

Fri, 24 May 2024 Source: Footballghana

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has made decisions regarding the Equatorial Guinean Football Association (FEGUIFUT) and player Emilio Nsue López, ruling him ineligible for participating in various national team matches, including two in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 preliminary competition.

After careful examination of the evidence, the committee has confirmed Nsue López's ineligibility.

Consequently, FIFA declared the matches against Namibia on November 15, 2023, and Liberia on November 20, 2023, as forfeited by Equatorial Guinea, awarding a 3-0 score in favour of their opponents.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana