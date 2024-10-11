Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Fabrizio Romano makes interesting Cristian Romero claim amid links with Real Madrid

Screenshot 20241011 075520.png Fabrizio Romano

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update regarding Tottenham's Cristian Romero, who has been rumored to join Real Madrid since the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update regarding Tottenham's Cristian Romero, who has been rumored to join Real Madrid since the summer transfer window. After Real Madrid's unsuccessful attempt to sign young defender Leny Yoro, and with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba both entering their thirties, the club is keenly looking for defensive upgrades ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.



Read full article

Source: Football-espana