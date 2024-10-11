Fabrizio Romano makes interesting Cristian Romero claim amid links with Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano

Source: Football-espana

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update regarding Tottenham's Cristian Romero, who has been rumored to join Real Madrid since the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update regarding Tottenham's Cristian Romero, who has been rumored to join Real Madrid since the summer transfer window. After Real Madrid's unsuccessful attempt to sign young defender Leny Yoro, and with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba both entering their thirties, the club is keenly looking for defensive upgrades ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.





Read full article