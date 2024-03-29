Family of late Black Stars captain Awuley Quaye sets funeral for May 3-4

Emmanuel Awuley Quaye, late Black Stars captain

The funeral arrangements for Emmanuel Awuley Quaye, the late captain of the Black Stars, have been announced by his family. The funeral is scheduled to take place on May 3-4, 2024.

Emmanuel Awuley Quaye, who led the Black Stars to victory in the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as captain, passed away earlier this week after a long battle with illness.



The family visited the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to officially inform them of Quaye's passing and to discuss the funeral arrangements. This news has deeply saddened the football community, and condolences and tributes have been pouring in from all over the country.



During the meeting with GFA President Kurt Okraku, led by Awuley Quaye Jnr, a former defender and member of Ghana's U-17 World Cup-winning squad in 1997, discussions were held regarding the circumstances leading to Quaye's passing and plans for his burial.

President Okraku expressed his heartfelt condolences and praised the significant impact of the late football icon. He assured the family of the GFA's unwavering support during this difficult time and emphasized Quaye's legacy, stating, "Awuley Quaye Senior was a veritable pillar... he lived his life and lived it well."



President Okraku reaffirmed the commitment of the GFA to work closely with the family to ensure a dignified send-off for the late captain. He concluded by saying, "This funeral is our funeral, and we'll work closely with you (the family) to ensure we give him the respect he deserves."



As preparations for the funeral continue, the football community mourns the loss of a true sporting legend while also celebrating the enduring legacy of Emmanuel Awuley Quaye's remarkable contributions to Ghanaian football.