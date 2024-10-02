Family of late Coach Oko Aryee pays Courtesy call on GFA

Kurt Okraku with late Coach Oko Aryee's family

Source: Lighters Zone

The family of the late Coach Oko Aryee, a prominent figure in Ghanaian football who coached several National Youth teams, visited the Ghana Football Association on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at the GFA Headquarters.

The delegation, headed by Coach Aryee's cousin, Mr. Aaron Kodi, received a warm reception from GFA President Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, along with General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo Esq.

The family members included Mr. Edmund Martey Martei, Mr. Alexander Akuetteh Aryee, Mr. Ebenezer Martei Kodi, Mr. Samuel Martey Marmah, Mr. Roger Tetteh, and Mrs. Judith Aryee-Asamoah, the late coach's daughter.



