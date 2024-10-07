Family of late Coach Oko Aryee pays courtesy call on GFA

The GFA pledged support for the family's upcoming funeral

Source: Ghana Football Association

The family of the late Coach Oko Aryee, a prominent Ghanaian football figure, visited the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters last week.

Led by cousin Aaron Kodi, they were welcomed by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, who expressed condolences and highlighted Coach Aryee's achievements, including leading the Black Queens to the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The GFA pledged support for the family's upcoming funeral, set for Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Resurrection Methodist Church in Adentan, Accra. Coach Aryee is survived by his wife and seven children.



