Fan trouble dominates as Atletico Madrid snatch Real Madrid derby draw

Screenshot 20240930 055643.png Thibaut Courtois

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid allowed a last-minute equalizer in the 95th minute, resulting in an astonishing 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the derby match.

Eder Militao's goal in the second half appeared to have secured a victory in a closely contested match at the Estadio Metropolitano, marking the end of Los Rojiblancos' unbeaten run in the league amidst controversy.

Nevertheless, the outcome of the match became secondary, as off-field incidents captured the majority of the media attention.

Source: Football-espana