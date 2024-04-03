Fatawu Issahaku named in Championship Team of the Week

Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku has been recognized by Sofascore as part of the Championship Team of the Week due to his exceptional display in Leicester City's triumph over Norwich on Monday.

Despite Gabriel Sara giving Norwich City an early advantage, the 20-year-old winger played a vital role in Leicester City's comeback, with Kenan Dewsbury-Hall equalizing just 13 minutes later.



Issahaku's impact was evident throughout the match as Leicester City controlled the proceedings, ultimately securing a 3-1 victory over Norwich City.



Of particular note were Issahaku's impressive performance statistics, which included three key passes, a pass accuracy of 72 percent, two accurate long balls, and a significant chance created for his team.

Issahaku has emerged as one of Leicester City's standout performers as they strive for promotion to the Premier League. The attacking midfielder has an impressive record of 10 assists and three goals in the Championship.



Leicester City is reportedly interested in exercising their option for a permanent transfer, although this decision may depend on their financial situation in the summer.