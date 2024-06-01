Fatawu Issahaku's stunning curler against Southampton wins Leicester's Goal of the Month

Fatawu Issahaku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the Ghanaian winger, has been awarded the Goal of the Month for April at Leicester City.

The 20-year-old showcased his skills by scoring a remarkable curler during a match against Southampton, helping his team secure their promotion to the Premier League.



Issahaku's outstanding loan spell in England included a hat-trick against another newly promoted team, earning him the prestigious Goal of the Month title.

With his impressive performances, Leicester City now has the option to activate his buy clause from Sporting Lisbon.



