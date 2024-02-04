Fatawu Issahaku shines in Leicester City's dominant 5-0 victory over Stoke City

Leicester City's Fatawu Issahaku marked his return from suspension with an assist for Patson Daka's opening goal in their commanding 5-0 win against Stoke City in the EFL Championship on Saturday.
Issahaku’s impressive performance comes after serving a three-match suspension following a red card for a cynical challenge in Leicester’s clash against Coventry in January.
The Foxes took control early on with two quick first-half goals. Patson Daka found the net from close range after a well-executed passing sequence, followed by Kasey McAteer's deflected shot that extended their lead.
Daka secured a third goal from the penalty spot. Jamie Vardy further strengthened Leicester's dominance, scoring the fourth with a finish from a James Justin cross. Vardy then converted a stoppage-time penalty to complete the resounding victory.
On loan from Sporting Lisbon, Issahaku has scored two goals and provided eight assists for Leicester this season.
Great team work lads and what a way to be back thanks to the fans ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/saUuaAIWtq— Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (@AbdulFatawuI10) February 3, 2024