Fatawu Issahaku voted Leicester City’s Man of the Match in comeback win over Southampton

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been awarded Leicester City’s Man of the Match for his exceptional performance in the team's remarkable 3-2 comeback win over Southampton on Saturday.

His contributions were vital in reversing the scoreline after Leicester trailed by two goals at halftime.

Southampton initially surged ahead with goals from Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo before the break, putting them in a strong position for a crucial win at St. Mary’s Stadium.



Read full article