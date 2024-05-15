Fear led to our seven-game winless streak – Richmond Lamptey

Richmond Lamptey

Asante Kotoko deputy captain, Richmond Lamptey, has pointed out that the team's recent string of poor performances was due to his teammates being overwhelmed by fear.

The club's recent struggles led them to seek guidance from their life patron, Otumfuo, at his Manhyia Palace in April.



Following a seven-game winless streak, with six losses and one draw, the team's fortunes changed after meeting with the Asantehene.



In their last three matches, they managed to secure a victory against Samartex, a draw with Medeama SC, and a 2-0 win against Legon Cities.

Lamptey, who has been out due to injury, expressed gratitude for the positive turn of events after visiting Opemsuo.



As they prepare to face Berekum Chelsea in their upcoming match, Lamptey emphasized the importance of taking Kotoko seriously and overcoming any fears that may arise.