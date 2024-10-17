Fede Valverde comparison with Toni Kroos statistics help explain Real Madrid midfield dysfunction

Real Madrid's midfield dysfunction has been highlighted through a comparison between Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos.

Valverde’s statistics reveal a lack of the composure and passing precision that Kroos consistently exhibits.



While Valverde brings energy and defensive capability, his inability to match Kroos’s creativity and control in the midfield has contributed to Real Madrid's struggles in transitioning play effectively.

This discrepancy emphasizes the need for a balance between dynamism and finesse in the midfield setup, pointing to the challenges facing Carlo Ancelotti's squad.