Felix Afena-Gyan seals loan move to Italian side Juventus

Ghanaian international Felix Afena-Gyan has reportedly finalized a loan transfer to the Italian club Juventus.

The forward will be competing with the B team, also referred to as Next Gen, of the Serie A powerhouse, while being closely observed by the technical staff. The young striker has made the move to Juventus from the lower-tier Italian club US Cremonese.



At Juventus B, Felix Afena-Gyan will participate in the Italian Serie C, aiming to establish his reputation. Should the loan prove successful, the Ghanaian forward may earn an opportunity with the Juventus first team or potentially secure a transfer to one of Europe’s elite clubs.

At the age of 22, Felix Afena-Gyan first gained recognition at AS Roma, where he was afforded the opportunity to play for the senior squad under the esteemed manager Jose Mourinho.