Thomas Partey

Source: Apexnewshub

Fotospor has stated that Fenerbahce is contemplating a bid for Arsenal's midfielder Thomas Partey in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Fenerbahce's president, Ali Koç, has reportedly started talks with the player and his agents.

The potential success of this transfer hinges on the results of Fenerbahce's upcoming presidential elections, which will shape the club's approach to future signings.



